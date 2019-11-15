Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart
Apple Watch Series 5 40mm GPS Sport Smartwatch
$384 $399
free shipping

That's $15 less than Apple's price, Apple watches generally aren't discounted so soon after release. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Several stores match
Features
  • available in several colors (Space Gray pictured)
  • GPS
  • always-on retina display
  • 30% larger screen (vs Series 4)
  • electrical and optical heart sensors
  • built-in compass
  • emergency SOS and fall detection
  • ECG app
  • Model: MWV82LL/A
