Walmart · 1 hr ago
Apple Watch Series 5 40mm GPS Sport Smartwatch
$384 $429
free shipping

That's $45 off and the best price we could find on this newly-released (and rarely discounted) Apple Watch, although we saw it for $5 less six days ago. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • available in several colors (Space Gray pictured)
  • GPS always-on retina display
  • 30% larger screen (vs Series 4)
  • electrical and optical heart sensors
  • built-in compass
  • emergency SOS and fall detection
  • ECG app
  • Model: MWV82LL/A
