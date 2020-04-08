Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Best Buy · 1 hr ago
Apple Watch Series 5 40mm GPS Sport Smartwatch
$349 $399
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $36. Buy Now at Best Buy

Features
  • Space Gray Aluminum or White
  • ECG app
  • SOS and fall detection
  • compass
  • electrical and optical heart sensors
  • 30% larger screen (vs Series 4)
  • always-on retina display
  • GPS
  • Model: MWV82LL/A
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Smart Watches Best Buy Apple
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register