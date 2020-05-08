Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 49 mins ago
Apple Watch Series 5 40mm GPS Sport Smartwatch
$299 $399
free shipping

That's $50 less than Best Buy's price and ties the best deal we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Available at this price in Black.
  • Target charges a buck more.
Features
  • always-on Retina display
  • electrical and optical heart sensors, built-in compass, fall detection, and water resistance up to 164 feet
  • Model: MWV72LL/A
