Best Buy · 31 mins ago
Apple Watch Series 5 40mm GPS Sport Smartwatch
$299 $399
free shipping

That's $6 under our mention from two days ago and the best price we've seen for a new unit. Buy Now at Best Buy

  • In several colors (Space Gray pictured).
  • You'll also get a 4-month Apple Music subscription for free (new subscribers only).
  • The 44mm size (choose it from the drop-down menu) is $329, another $6 drop and all-time low.
  • ECG app
  • SOS and fall detection
  • compass
  • electrical and optical heart sensors
  • 30% larger screen (vs Series 4)
  • always-on retina display
  • GPS
  • Model: MWV82LL/A
