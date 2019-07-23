New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Apple Watch Series 4 GPS 44mm Aluminum Sport Smartwatch w/ Sport Loop
$390 w/ $86 in Rakuten points $430
$8 shipping

Electronic Express via Rakuten offers the Apple Watch Series 4 GPS 44mm Aluminum Sport Smartwatch with Sport Loop in Space Grey/ Black for $429.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops that to $389.99. With $7.95 for shipping and thanks to the Rakuten points, that's $42 under our expired mention from two days ago and the lowest price we've ever seen. (It's the best deal today by $45.) Buy Now

Tips
  • Today only, you'll bag $85.58 in Rakuten points.
Features
  • 64-bit dual-core S4 processor
  • 448x368 OLED display
  • 16GB internal storage
  • 802.11n wireless, Bluetooth 5, and GPS
  • electrical heart sensor
  • up to 18 hour battery life
  • watchOS 5
  • Model: A1978
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "APPAREL20"
  • Expires 7/23/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Smart Watches Rakuten Apple
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register