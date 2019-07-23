Electronic Express via Rakuten offers the Apple Watch Series 4 GPS 44mm Aluminum Sport Smartwatch with Sport Loop in Space Grey/ Black for $429.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops that to $389.99. With $7.95 for shipping and thanks to the Rakuten points, that's $42 under our expired mention from two days ago and the lowest price we've ever seen. (It's the best deal today by $45.) Buy Now
- Today only, you'll bag $85.58 in Rakuten points.
- 64-bit dual-core S4 processor
- 448x368 OLED display
- 16GB internal storage
- 802.11n wireless, Bluetooth 5, and GPS
- electrical heart sensor
- up to 18 hour battery life
- watchOS 5
- Model: A1978
TekReplay via Rakuten offers the refurbished Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm Aluminum Smartwatch in Space Gray/Black for $174.97. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts it to $139.98. Plus, you'll get $27.80 in Rakuten points. With free shipping, and assuming you'll use the points, that's $31 under last week's refurb mention and the lowest price we've seen in any condition. (It's $87 under the lowest price we could find for a new one.) Deal ends July 17. Buy Now
- No warranty information is provided.
Walmart offers the Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm Aluminum Smartwatch in White or Black for $199 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a week ago and $80 less than most stores charge. Buy Now
Kcool via Amazon offers the Zoppri Kids' GPS Smartwatch in Deep Blue for $35.99. Clip the 10% off coupon on the product page and apply coupon code "2TBB7W5L" for a final price of $25.19. With free shipping, that's $11 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 10 games
- Smart clock
- Pedometer
- 1.5" LCD screen
Militech via Amazon offers the Guanlv Kids' GPS Smartwatch in Pink or Blue for $59.98. Coupon code "FQR7BIST" cuts the price to $44.98. With free shipping, that's $15 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- IP67 waterproof rating
- 1.3" IPS touch screen
- 2-way communication
- camera
- SOS key
Kyisgos via Amazon offers its Kyisgos 42mm/44mm Genuine Leather Band for Apple Watch in Black for $13.99. Coupon code "SWFBUFR6" drops the price to $9.79. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $4 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 100% genuine leather band
- compatible with all Apple Watch models
JCPenney offers the Q7 Sport Black Smart Watch for $29.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago at $45 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- touchscreen
- tracks calories burned, distance, hours slept, and steps
- compatible with both Android, Apple iOS
- 40mm wide case and 24mm wide band
Ending today, ASICS via Rakuten offers the ASICS Men's Tiger Gel-Mai Shoes in Black/White for $36.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops that to $29.59. Plus, you'll bag $5.80 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's $6 under last month's mention and the best price we've seen. (That is a low today by $53.) Buy Now
- Available in select sizes 7 to 12
Costway via Rakuten offers its Costway 6-Piece Rattan Patio Sofa Set for $569.99 with free shipping. Plus, you'll receive around $113.80 in Rakuten Super Points. Assuming you use the credit, that's the lowest price we could find by $114. Deal ends July 17.
Update: Now comes with $142.25 in Rakuten points. Buy Now
- 2 corner sofas
- 1 armless sofa
- 1 single armrest sofa
- 1 coffee table with transparent tempered glass
- 1 stool sofa
- 5 seat cushions with black cover
- 4 back cushions with black cover
- Model: HW49858+
Lyons Trading via Rakuten offers the Under Armour Men's Spring Tech T-Shirt 5-Pack for $47. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $37.60. Plus, you'll bag $11.10 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the Rakuten points, that's $19 under yesterday's expired mention. It's also $76 off list, $5.30 per shirt, and the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now
- available in sizes M & L only
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Tiger Men's Gel-Kayano Trainer Shoes in White for $47.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts it to $38.39. Plus, members bag $7.60 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's $3 under last month's mention and the lowest price we've seen. ( It is a low today by $26.) Buy Now
- You must be signed in to get the points.
- Available in select sizes from 8 to 12
Today, Apple announced its all-new redesigned Apple Mac Pro Desktop. Addressing concerns raised by the outgoing 2013 Mac Pro, these new models are structured for modularity and flexibility. These models feature an Intel Xeon W processor with up to 28 cores, up to 1.5TB of RAM, SSD up to 4TB, and AMD Radeon Pro GPU with up to 64GB of memory. These systems will start at $5,999 and are expected to begin shipping this fall.
For its qualified education customers, Apple offers a pair of Beats Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, or BeatsX Earphones when you buy a select iMac, iMac Pro, MacBook Pro, and MacBook Air.
Alternately, get a pair of Beats Studio3 Wireless, Beats Solo3 Wireless, or BeatsX with an iPad Pro or iPad Air purchase.
Even better, college students enrolled in their discount program will receive additional Apple education discounts when purchasing a Mac or iPad. Plus, all orders bag free shipping.
That's a savings of $100 to $350 on each order. Shop Now
- This deal is only available to current and newly accepted college students and their parents, as well as faculty, staff, and homeschool teachers of all grade levels
- 1-touch operation & 4-way scrolling
- 1,500 dpi
- Bluetooth connectivity up to 33-ft. (requires Bluetooth connectable device)
BuySpry via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone 7 32GB GSM Smartphone in several colors (Black pictured) for $186.99 with free shipping. That's within a buck of last week's mention (which was the best we've seen) and a low today by $103. Buy Now
- A 60-day BuySpry warranty applies
