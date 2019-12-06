Open Offer in New Tab
Best Buy · 52 mins ago
Apple Watch Series 4 GPS 44mm Aluminum Sport Smartwatch
$329 $379
free shipping

That's a buck under our October mention, a current low by $56, and it's the best we've seen for a new, factory-sealed unit. Buy Now at Best Buy

Features
  • 64-bit dual-core S4 processor
  • 448x368 OLED display
  • 16GB internal storage
  • 802.11n wireless, Bluetooth 5, and GPS
  • electrical heart sensor
  • up to 18 hour battery life
