Best Buy · 34 mins ago
Apple Watch Series 4 GPS + 4G 44mm Stainless Steel Sport Smartwatch
$399 $699
free shipping

That's a massive low of $300 and the first time we've ever seen this stainless steel model. Buy Now at Best Buy

Features
  • Space Black Stainless Steel Case
  • Black Sport Band
  • water resistance to 164 feet
  • 1m Magnetic charging cable, 5W USB power adapter
  • WiFi and Bluetooth 5.0
  • OLED Retina display
  • Accelerometer, Altimeter, Ambient light sensor, Gyro sensor, Heart rate sensor
  • Model: MTV52LL/A
