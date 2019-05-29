Walmart offers the Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 42mm Aluminum Smartwatch in Space Gray/Black or Silver/White (pictured) for $229 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we've seen. (It's $71 less than most stores charge today.) Buy Now
Features
  • S3 dual-core processor that enables Siri to talk on your watch
  • 1.5" 340x272 OLED display
  • 8GB internal storage
  • 802.11n wireless & Bluetooth 4.2
  • heart rate sensor & altimeter
  • watchOS 5