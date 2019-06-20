New
Ends Today
Blinq · 28 mins ago
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm Smartwatch
$169
free shipping
Blinq offers this open-box Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm Aluminum Smartwatch in Space Grey for $169.01 via code "HELLO10". Plus, free shipping applies. Features include:
  • S3 dual-core processor that enables Siri to talk on your watch
  • 1.5" 340x272 OLED display
  • 8GB internal storage
  • 802.11n wireless & Bluetooth 4.2
  • heart rate sensor & altimeter
  • watchOS 5
↑ less
Buy from Blinq
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "HELLO10"
  • Expires in 23 hr
    Published 28 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Smart Watches Blinq Apple
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register