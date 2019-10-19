Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's within $2 of the best deal we've seen; it's the lowest price now by $10. Buy Now at Walmart
With free shipping, that's $30 under our mention yesterday and the lowest price we've ever seen by $24. (It's the lowest we could find now by $49.) Buy Now at Amazon
That's $15 off and a rare discount on a newly-released Apple Watch. Buy Now at Amazon
That's $9 under last month's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by $109.) Buy Now at Amazon
That's the lowest price we've seen for this smartwatch in any condition and $18 under the lowest price we could find for a refurb today. (For further reference, it's tied with our mention from three weeks ago.) Buy Now at eBay
That's around $30 under the best price we could find for a similar model. Buy Now at eBay
That's $7 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $2 less last month. Buy Now at Amazon
That's $30 under the lowest price we could find for a new one in a sealed package. Buy Now at eBay
That's $14 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
Save on brands like LG, Samsung, Sony, Vizio, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
That's $6 off and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $20 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
That's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Walmart
That's a saving of at least $600 based on the free cell phone alone. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
That's the best deal we could find by $90. It comes in Space Gray, Silver, or Gold. Buy Now at Walmart
That's the lowest price we could find by $390 with any provider over this period. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
That's $50 under our refurb mention from over a week ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $129 less than buying a new unit.) Buy Now at eBay
