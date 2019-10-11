Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's a $10 drop from a week ago and within $2 of the best price we've seen. (Most stores charge at least $10 more.) Buy Now at Walmart
$4 drop since last week and a rare discount on a newly-released Apple Watch. Buy Now at Abt
That's $37 under our May mention and the best price we could find now by $49. Buy Now at eBay
That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $70. Buy Now at Walmart
That's the lowest price we've seen for this smartwatch in any condition and $18 under the lowest price we could find for a refurb today. (For further reference, it's tied with our mention from three weeks ago.) Buy Now at eBay
That's around $30 under the best price we could find for a similar model. Buy Now at eBay
That's $30 under the lowest price we could find for a new one in a sealed package. Buy Now at eBay
That's the lowest price we could find by $96. Buy Now at Walmart
Thanks to the $31.08 in Rakuten points, that's the lowest price we could find by $51. Buy Now at Rakuten
Save on brands like LG, Samsung, Sony, Vizio, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
That's the lowest price we could find by $23. Buy Now at Walmart
That's the lowest price we could find by $25 and ties as the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart
That's the lowest price we could find by $40. Buy Now at Walmart
Save up to $500 off an iPhone 11 Pro smartphone with select trade-ins. Assuming you'll use the gift card, that's a savings of up to $700. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
That's a saving of at least $600 based on the free cell phone alone. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
That's the lowest price we could find by $390 with any provider over this period. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
That's the best price we could find by $35. Buy Now at eBay
