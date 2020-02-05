Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 34 mins ago
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm Aluminum Smartwatch
$189 $199
free shipping

That's $10 under our mention from two weeks ago, the best we've seen, and lowest price we could find by $10 today. Buy Now at Walmart

  • B&H Photo Video matches.
Features
  • in Space Grey/ Black or White
  • GPS and barometric altimeter
  • Dual-core processor
  • Intelligent activity tracker
  • WiFi and Bluetooth 4.2
  • WatchOS 4
  • Model: MTEY2LL/A
Details
