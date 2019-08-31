Amazon offers the Apple Watch Series 4 GPS 44mm Aluminum Sport Smartwatch with Sport Band in Silver/White for $412.59. In-cart, that drops to $359.99. With free shipping, that's $20 under our mention from last week in another color and the lowest price we could find now by $54. (For further comparison, it's within $6 of the best outright price we've seen).



Note: You must choose "Free No-Rush Shipping" to get this price.