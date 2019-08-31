New
Walmart · 20 mins ago
Apple Watch Series 3 38mm GPS + 4G Smartwatch
$229 $379
free shipping

Walmart offers the Apple Watch Series 3 38mm GPS + 4G Smartwatch in White for $229 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $80. Buy Now

  • Amazon charges the same price
