Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Best Buy · 1 hr ago
Apple Watch Nike+ Series 4 GPS 40mm Aluminum Sport Smartwatch
$299 $349
free shipping

That's a savings of $50 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy

Features
  • available in several colors (Black pictured) and Sport Band or Sport Loop
  • W3 dual-core processor
  • 324x394 OLED display
  • 16GB internal storage
  • 802.11n wireless, Bluetooth 4.2, and GPS
  • 18-hour battery life
  • watchOS 5
  • Model: MU6J2LL/A
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Smart Watches Best Buy Apple
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register