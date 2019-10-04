Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's $37 under our May mention and the best price we could find now by $49. Buy Now at eBay
It's dropped a buck since last week and is still an unusual discount on a newly-released Apple watch. Buy Now at Amazon
That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $70. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $80 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
That's the lowest price we've seen for this smartwatch in any condition and $18 under the lowest price we could find for a refurb today. (For further reference, it's tied with our mention from three weeks ago.) Buy Now at eBay
That's around $30 under the best price we could find for a similar model. Buy Now at eBay
That's $30 under the lowest price we could find for a new one in a sealed package. Buy Now at eBay
That's the best deal we could find for an open-box unit by $24. (It's tied with the lowest price we could find anywhere else for a refurbished watch.) Buy Now at eBay
That's $38 under our mention from last week, $360 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
That's the lowest price we could find by $17. Buy Now at eBay
Various eBay merchants continue to take up to 50% off select Apple products. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now at eBay
Save on refurbished saws, drills, nailers, and more; brands include DeWalt, Black + Decker, Bosch, and Hitachi. Shop Now at eBay
Shop laptops, smart watches, iPhones, AirPods, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Save up to $500 off an iPhone 11 Pro smartphone with select trade-ins. Assuming you'll use the gift card, that's a savings of up to $700. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
That's the lowest price we could find by $390 with any provider over this period. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
That's a saving of at least $600 based on the free cell phone alone. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
That's $15 below our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen for this phone unlocked. (It's $50 under the lowest price we could find for a new one today.) Buy Now at eBay
