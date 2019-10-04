New
Apple Watch Nike+ Series 3 GPS + 4G Smart Watch
$250 $379
free shipping

That's $37 under our May mention and the best price we could find now by $49. Buy Now at eBay

  • It's sold by Focuscamera via eBay.
  • 16GB internal storage
  • W2 dual-core processor
  • integrated GPS and GLONASS
  • watchOS 6
  • Space Gray aluminum case w/ Green Fluoroelastomer band
