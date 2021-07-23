Apple TV+ 6-Month Trial: free for PlayStation 5 owners
PlayStation Store · 51 mins ago
Apple TV+ 6-Month Trial
free for PlayStation 5 owners

PlayStation 5 owners get a six-month trial of Apple TV+. Shop Now at PlayStation Store

Tips
  • Plan renews for $4.99/month after extended trial period until cancelled.
  • Offer redeemable through PS5 Media Home.
  • Valid for new and existing subscribers.
Features
  • Apple Originals series and films
  • Offer may only be redeemed once per PS5 console; limit one per Apple TV+ subscriber.
  • Expires 7/22/2022
    Published 51 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
