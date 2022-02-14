That's a savings of nearly $30 for 6-months access to Apple Original series and films(7-day free trial elsewhere). Apple TV includes "Dune" and "CODA" which are both up for Best Picture at the Oscars as well as a host of other movies and TV series, including "Ted Lasso" and "The Morning Show." Shop Now at PlayStation Store
- Plan renews for $4.99/month after extended trial period until cancelled.
- Requires an account for PlayStation Network and an Apple ID.
- extended trial access
Published 26 min ago
Depending on your existing plan, T-Mobile will cover from up to $8.99 to $13.99 per month of your Netflix subscription, good for new or existing subscribers. Shop Now at T-Mobile
- Some plans are not eligible for this discount, and are noted on the landing page.
- See the information on the page to determine eligibility and monthly payment details.
- available for four different plans
Apply coupon code "BOXSET30" to save on over 15 boxed sets, including The Matrix Trilogy, Jurassic Park Trilogy, and more. Shop Now at Zavvi
- Pictured is the Nolan Collection Boxed Set for $95.19 after coupon (low by $15).
New customers only save a total of $30 via this deal. (It's typically $65/month.) Buy Now at YouTube
- no annual contract
- live TV from 85+ channels
- includes NFL, NBA, and MLB networks + PBS, BET, Comedy Central, MTV, and Nickelodeon
- 3 streams and 6 accounts per household
- includes unlimited cloud DVR storage space and rewind, fast forward, and pause capability
It's $16 under the list price and $4 below the next best pre-order price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
Get an Apple TV+ 6-month free trial on your PlayStation 5 for free. Shop Now at PlayStation Store
Save on over 300 games with popular options such as Marvel Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Sims 4, Farcry 6, and more. These are great deals that you don't even have to leave the comfort of your couch to purchase and come with instant gratification. Shop Now at PlayStation Store
- Pictured is The Sims 4 for $4.79 (low by $5).
Discounts on DLC, season passes, additional levels, loot packs, in-game currency, and more. Shop Now at PlayStation Store
- Pictured is the Fortnite Robo-Kevin Pack for PS5 for $11.99 ($4 off).
Download this game for $15 less than you'd pay for a physical copy. Buy Now at PlayStation Store
- rated M for Mature 17+
- includes MGSV: The Phantom Pain, MGSV: Ground Zeroes, multiplayer Metal Gear Online, and all their DLC content
