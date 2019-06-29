New
L.A. Computer Company · 1 hr ago
Apple TV 4K 32GB Media Receiver
$159 $179
free shipping
L.A. Computer Company offers the Apple TV 4K 32GB Media Receiver for $159 with free shipping. That tied with our mention from last week as the lowest price we've seen for a new, sealed model and the best deal we could find today by $11. Buy Now
Features
  • Apple A10X Fusion 3-core processor
  • 3GB RAM & 32GB storage
  • support for 4K HDR content (HDR10 and Dolby Vision)
  • 802.11ac wireless, Bluetooth 5.0, & Gigabit Ethernet
  • HDMI
  • tvOS 11
  • Siri remote
  • Model: MQD22LL/A
