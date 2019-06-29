New
L.A. Computer Company · 1 hr ago
$159 $179
free shipping
L.A. Computer Company offers the Apple TV 4K 32GB Media Receiver for $159 with free shipping. That tied with our mention from last week as the lowest price we've seen for a new, sealed model and the best deal we could find today by $11. Buy Now
Features
- Apple A10X Fusion 3-core processor
- 3GB RAM & 32GB storage
- support for 4K HDR content (HDR10 and Dolby Vision)
- 802.11ac wireless, Bluetooth 5.0, & Gigabit Ethernet
- HDMI
- tvOS 11
- Siri remote
- Model: MQD22LL/A
Details
Expires 6/29/2019
Published 1 hr ago
Apple · 2 wks ago
Apple announces its redesigned Mac Pro
from $5,999
Max out at a 28-core CPU, 1.5TB RAM, and 4TB SSD
Today, Apple announced its all-new redesigned Apple Mac Pro Desktop. Addressing concerns raised by the outgoing 2013 Mac Pro, these new models are structured for modularity and flexibility. These models feature an Intel Xeon W processor with up to 28 cores, up to 1.5TB of RAM, SSD up to 4TB, and AMD Radeon Pro GPU with up to 64GB of memory. These systems will start at $5,999 and are expected to begin shipping this fall.
BuyDig · 3 hrs ago
Refurb Apple iMac i5 2.5GHz Quad 22" Desktop
$249 $400
free shipping
BuyDig offers the refurbished Apple iMac Intel Sandy Bridge Core i5 2.5GHz 21.5" 1080p All-In-One Desktop for $369.99. Coupon code "SAVE120" cuts that to $249. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $41. Buy Now
Tips
- Includes a 1 Year manufacturer warranty + a 1 year extended warranty.
Features
- Intel Sandy Bridge Core i5 2.5GHz quad-core processor
- 21.5" 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution TFT Display
- 4GB RAM & 500GB HDD
- AMD Radeon HD 6750M GPU
- Mac OS X
- Doesn't look like a cheese grater
- Model: MC309LL/A
B&H Photo Video · 1 wk ago
Apple Mac mini Intel Haswell Core i5 2.8GHz Desktop
$499 $999
free shipping
B&H Photo Video offers the Apple Mac mini Intel Haswell Core i5 2.8GHz Desktop for $499 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen, and $350 under what you'd pay for a refurbished unit from Apple. (This one is new.) Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i5-4308U 2.8GHz Haswell dual-core processor
- 8GB RAM & 1TB fusion drive
- 802.11ac wireless, Bluetooth 4.0, & Gigabit Ethernet
- Thunderbolt 2, USB 3.1, & HDMI
- Mac OS X 10.10 (Yosemite) or newer
- Model: MGEQ2LL/A
B&H Photo Video · 6 days ago
Apple iMac i5 Quad 27" Retina 5K Desktop
$1,399 $1,799
free shipping
B&H Photo Video offers the Apple iMac Intel Skylake Core i5 3.4GHz 27" Retina 5K All-In-One Desktop for $1,399 with free shipping. That's $100 under our mention from last August and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $151.) Buy Now
Features
- Intel Skylake Core i5 3.4GHz Skylake quad-core processor
- 27" 5120x2880 IPS LED-backlit Retina 5K display
- 8GB RAM, 1TB Fusion drive
- AMD Radeon Pro 570 4GB video card
- Gigabit Ethernet
- Thunderbolt 3
- OS X 10.13 High Sierra
BuyDig · 1 mo ago
Refurbished Apple Computers at BuyDig
up to 59% off
free shipping
BuyDig takes up to 59% off selection of refurbished Apple computers. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Tips
- A 90-day warranty applies for all; although it's unclear who backs it
B&H Photo Video · 1 wk ago
Apple iMac Skylake i5 3GHz 21.5" Retina 4K AIO Desktop
$899
free shipping
B&H Photo Video offers the mid-2017 Apple iMac Intel Skylake Core i5 3GHz 21.5" Retina 4K All-in-One Desktop for $899 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $301. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i5-6500 3GHz Skylake quad-core processor
- 21.5" 4096x2304 LED-backlit Retina 4K display
- 8GB RAM
- 1TB hard drive
- AMD Radeon Pro 555 2GB graphics
- macOS Sierra
- Model: MNDY2LL/A
L.A. Computer Company · 1 wk ago
Refurb MacBook Air i5 13" Laptop w/ 256GB SSD
$699
free shipping
L.A. Computer Company offers the 3-lb. refurbished Apple MacBook Air Intel Broadwell Core i5 1.6GHz 13.3" Laptop for $699 with free shipping. That's $30 under our February mention and $34 below the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now
Tips
- A 90-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
Features
- Intel Broadwell Core i5 1.6GHz dual-core processor
- 13.3" 1440x900 LCD
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- 802.11ac wireless and Bluetooth 4.0
- Thunderbolt 2
- Mac OS 10.13.6 High Sierra
Amazon · 6 days ago
Fasbay USB-C Hub Adapter
$25 $50
free shipping
Fasbay via Amazon offers its Fasbay USB-C Hub Adapter for $49.99. Coupon code "PXJJEPAH" drops that to $24.99. With free shipping, that's $25 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- HDMI port (supports resolutions up to 4K)
- USB-C Power Delivery port
- 2 USB 3.0 ports
- SD card and micro SD card readers
- compatible with 2018 MacBook Air laptops and 2016 to 2018 MacBook Pro laptops
Ends Today
L.A. Computer Company · 1 wk ago
Apple MacBook Pro i7 15" Laptop w/ Touch Bar
$2,399 $2,799
free shipping
L.A. Computer Company offers the Apple MacBook Pro Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 2.6GHz 15.4" Retina Laptop with Touch Bar in Space Gray for $2,399 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $126.) Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7 2.6GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 15.4" 2880x1800 Retina display with True Tone
- 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Radeon Pro 560X 4GB graphics
- 4 Thunderbolt 3 ports
- macOS High Sierra
- Model: MR942LL/A
Target · 3 wks ago
Apple Trackpad Magic Mouse 2
$40 $100
free shipping
Target offers the Apple Trackpad Magic Mouse 2 in White for an in-cart price of $39.99 with free shipping. That's the best deal we could find by $20. Buy Now
Features
- 1-touch operation & 4-way scrolling
- 1,500 dpi
- Bluetooth connectivity up to 33-ft. (requires Bluetooth connectable device)
B&H Photo Video · 3 wks ago
Apple 2nd-Gen iPad Pro 12.9" 256GB WiFi + 4G Tablet
$679 $1,079
free shipping
B&H Photo Video offers the 2nd-generation Unlocked Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 256GB WiFi + Cellular Tablet in Silver or Gold for $679 with free shipping. That's $20 under our mention from nearly a month ago, $400 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Walmart · 6 days ago
Apple iPad 9.7" 128GB WiFi Tablet
$328 $430
free shipping
Walmart offers the the 6th-generation Apple iPad 9.7" 128GB WiFi Tablet in several colors (Space Gray pictured) for $328 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from last month and within $3 of the lowest price we've seen. (Most stores charge $350 or more.) Buy Now
eBay · 1 mo ago
Apple Refurb Unlocked iPhone 8 64GB GSM Smartphone
$321
free shipping
That's a low by $17 and the best price we've seen
Mywit via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone 8 64GB GSM Smartphone in Space Gray
Note: It's listed in "Good" condition. No warranty information is available, but the seller does offer a 90-day return policy.
