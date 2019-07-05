New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Apple TV 4K 32GB Media Receiver
$139 $164
free shipping
ProElectronics Distributing via Rakuten offers the Apple TV 4K 32GB Media Receiver for $163.95. Apply coupon code "SAVE15" to drop that to $139.36. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from last week as the best deal we've seen for this unit in any condition. (It's also the lowest price we could find today by $10, although most charge $170 or more.) Buy Now
Features
  • Apple A10X Fusion 3-core processor
  • 3GB RAM & 32GB storage support for 4K HDR content (HDR10 and Dolby Vision)
  • 802.11ac wireless, Bluetooth 5.0, & Gigabit Ethernet
  • HDMI
  • tvOS 11
  • Siri remote
  • Model: MQD22LL/A
  • Code "SAVE15"
  • Expires 7/5/2019
