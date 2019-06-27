New
Rakuten · 36 mins ago
$139
free shipping
ProElectronics Distributing via Rakuten offers the Apple TV 4K 32GB Media Receiver for $163.95. Apply coupon code "PRO24" to drop that to $139.36. With free shipping, that's $20 under our expired mention from three days ago, and the best deal we've seen in any condition. (It's also the lowest price we could find today by $20). Buy Now
Features
- Apple A10X Fusion 3-core processor
- 3GB RAM & 32GB storage
- support for 4K HDR content (HDR10 and Dolby Vision)
- 802.11ac wireless, Bluetooth 5.0, & Gigabit Ethernet
- HDMI
- tvOS 11
- Siri remote
- Model: MQD22LL/A
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Apple · 2 wks ago
Apple announces its redesigned Mac Pro
from $5,999
Max out at a 28-core CPU, 1.5TB RAM, and 4TB SSD
Today, Apple announced its all-new redesigned Apple Mac Pro Desktop. Addressing concerns raised by the outgoing 2013 Mac Pro, these new models are structured for modularity and flexibility. These models feature an Intel Xeon W processor with up to 28 cores, up to 1.5TB of RAM, SSD up to 4TB, and AMD Radeon Pro GPU with up to 64GB of memory. These systems will start at $5,999 and are expected to begin shipping this fall.
B&H Photo Video · 1 wk ago
Apple Mac mini Intel Haswell Core i5 2.8GHz Desktop
$499 $999
free shipping
B&H Photo Video offers the Apple Mac mini Intel Haswell Core i5 2.8GHz Desktop for $499 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen, and $350 under what you'd pay for a refurbished unit from Apple. (This one is new.) Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i5-4308U 2.8GHz Haswell dual-core processor
- 8GB RAM & 1TB fusion drive
- 802.11ac wireless, Bluetooth 4.0, & Gigabit Ethernet
- Thunderbolt 2, USB 3.1, & HDMI
- Mac OS X 10.10 (Yosemite) or newer
- Model: MGEQ2LL/A
Daily Steals · 1 day ago
Refurb Apple iMac Intel Core i5 2.7GHz 22" Desktop
$525 $1,500
free shipping
Daily Steals offers the refurbished Apple iMac Intel Core i5 2.7GHz 21.5" Desktop for $549.99. Coupon code "MAC25" drops that to $524.99. With free shipping. That's $74 under our May mention, and the best deal we've seen. (It's also the lowest price we could find today by $74 from a reputable seller.) Buy Now
Tips
- A 90-day warranty is included, although it's unclear who backs it.
Features
- Intel Core i5-4570R 2.7GHz Haswell quad-core processor
- 21.5" 1920x1080 LED-backlit display
- 8GB RAM & 1TB HDD
- Wireless Keyboard and Mouse
- Mac OS X Yosemite
- Model: ME086LL/A
B&H Photo Video · 1 day ago
Apple iMac i5 Quad 27" Retina 5K Desktop
$1,399 $1,799
free shipping
B&H Photo Video offers the Apple iMac Intel Skylake Core i5 3.4GHz 27" Retina 5K All-In-One Desktop for $1,399 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $201.) Buy Now
Features
- Intel Skylake Core i5 3.4GHz Skylake quad-core processor
- 27" 5120x2880 IPS LED-backlit Retina 5K display
- 8GB RAM, 1TB Fusion drive
- AMD Radeon Pro 570 4GB video card
- Gigabit Ethernet
- Thunderbolt 3
- OS X 10.13 High Sierra
BuyDig · 1 mo ago
Refurbished Apple Computers at BuyDig
up to 59% off
free shipping
BuyDig takes up to 59% off selection of refurbished Apple computers. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Tips
- A 90-day warranty applies for all; although it's unclear who backs it
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Fasbay USB-C Hub Adapter
$25 $50
free shipping
Fasbay via Amazon offers its Fasbay USB-C Hub Adapter for $49.99. Coupon code "PXJJEPAH" drops that to $24.99. With free shipping, that's $25 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- HDMI port (supports resolutions up to 4K)
- USB-C Power Delivery port
- 2 USB 3.0 ports
- SD card and micro SD card readers
- compatible with 2018 MacBook Air laptops and 2016 to 2018 MacBook Pro laptops
L.A. Computer Company · 2 days ago
Apple MacBook Pro Coffee Lake i7 6-Core 15" Laptop w/ 1TB SSD, 32GB RAM
$2,999 $3,399
free shipping
L.A. Computer Company offers the mid-2018 Apple MacBook Pro Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 2.2GHz 6-Core 15.4" Laptop with Touch Bar for $2,999 with free shipping. That's $400 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-8750H 2.2GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 15.4" 2880x1800 Retina display
- 32GB RAM
- 1TB SSD
- AMD Radeon Pro 555X 4GB GPU
- OS X 10.13 High Sierra
L.A. Computer Company · 3 days ago
Apple TV 4K 32GB Media Receiver
$159 $179
free shipping
L.A. Computer Company offers the Apple TV 4K 32GB Media Receiver for $159 with free shipping. That tied with our mention from last week as the lowest price we've seen for a new, sealed model and the best deal we could find today by $11. Buy Now
Features
- Apple A10X Fusion 3-core processor
- 3GB RAM & 32GB storage
- support for 4K HDR content (HDR10 and Dolby Vision)
- 802.11ac wireless, Bluetooth 5.0, & Gigabit Ethernet
- HDMI
- tvOS 11
- Siri remote
- Model: MQD22LL/A
New
Rakuten · 3 hrs ago
Refurb Unlocked Apple iPhone X 64GB GSM Phone
$500 $589
free shipping
BuySpry via Rakuten offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone X 64GB GSM Phone in Space Gray for $589. Coupon code "BUY89" cuts the price to $499.99. With free shipping, that's $29 under our mention from three weeks ago, and the lowest price we've seen in any condition. (It's also the best deal today by $85.) Buy Now
Tips
- Plus, you'll bag $9.98 in Rakuten points.
Features
- A11 Bionic chip neural engine
- 12MP dual rear camera
- wireless charging
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Model: IPHX 64GB SPG
Rakuten · 1 wk ago
Ring WiFi Video Doorbell
$80 $100
free shipping
Office Depot via Home Depot offers the Ring WiFi Video Doorbell in Satin Nickel for $99.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's $20 under our March mention and the lowest price we could find today by $10. Buy Now
Features
- 720p video resolution
- night vision & motion detection
- 2-way audio
- compatibility with Amazon Alexa
- live video and alerts via mobile app
- weather-resistant housing
- up to one year of use per charge
- Model: 8VR1S5-SEN0
New
Rakuten · 3 hrs ago
Monoprice Wi-Fi Smart Water Sensor, Flood, and Leak Detector
$19 $29
free shipping
Monoprice via Rakuten continues to offer its Monoprice Wi-Fi Smart Water Sensor, Flood, and Leak Detector in White for $23.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $19.19. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from last week, and at least $7 less than you'd pay at another Monoprice storefront. Deal ends June 24. Buy Now
Rakuten · 1 wk ago
Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Chair
$80 $100
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Chair for $99.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $33. Buy Now
Features
- measures 69'' x 22'' x 9''
Target · 3 wks ago
Apple Trackpad Magic Mouse 2
$40 $100
free shipping
Target offers the Apple Trackpad Magic Mouse 2 in White for an in-cart price of $39.99 with free shipping. That's the best deal we could find by $20. Buy Now
Features
- 1-touch operation & 4-way scrolling
- 1,500 dpi
- Bluetooth connectivity up to 33-ft. (requires Bluetooth connectable device)
B&H Photo Video · 3 wks ago
Apple 2nd-Gen iPad Pro 12.9" 256GB WiFi + 4G Tablet
$679 $1,079
free shipping
B&H Photo Video offers the 2nd-generation Unlocked Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 256GB WiFi + Cellular Tablet in Silver or Gold for $679 with free shipping. That's $20 under our mention from nearly a month ago, $400 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Walmart · 1 day ago
Refurb Apple Watch Series 4 GPS Smartwatch
$297 $349
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the refurbished Apple Watch Series 4 GPS 40mm Aluminum Sport Smartwatch in several colors (Black pictured) for $299.99. Choose in-store pickup to drop that to $296.57. That's tied with our April mention and $52 under the lowest price we could find for a new one today. Buy Now
Tips
- No warranty information is provided
Features
- W3 dual-core processor
- 324x394 OLED display
- 16GB internal storage
- 802.11n wireless, Bluetooth 4.2, and GPS
- 18-hour battery life
- watchOS 5
eBay · 2 days ago
Refurb Unlocked Apple iPhone 7 32GB GSM Smartphone
$188 $230
free shipping
Smarter.Phone via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone 7 32GB GSM Smartphone in several colors for $189.99 with free shipping. That's $5 under our mention from a week ago and the best price we've seen for this phone. (Outside of other eBay sellers, it's the best price for a refurb today by $40.)
Update: The price has dropped to $187.99. Buy Now
Update: The price has dropped to $187.99. Buy Now
Tips
- A 90-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
Sign In or Register