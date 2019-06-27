New
Apple TV 4K 32GB Media Receiver
$139
free shipping
ProElectronics Distributing via Rakuten offers the Apple TV 4K 32GB Media Receiver for $163.95. Apply coupon code "PRO24" to drop that to $139.36. With free shipping, that's $20 under our expired mention from three days ago, and the best deal we've seen in any condition. (It's also the lowest price we could find today by $20). Buy Now
Features
  • Apple A10X Fusion 3-core processor
  • 3GB RAM & 32GB storage
  • support for 4K HDR content (HDR10 and Dolby Vision)
  • 802.11ac wireless, Bluetooth 5.0, & Gigabit Ethernet
  • HDMI
  • tvOS 11
  • Siri remote
  • Model: MQD22LL/A
  • Code "PRO24"
  • Expires 6/27/2019
