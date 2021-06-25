Apple TV+ 1-Year Subscription: free w/ select new devices

New
Apple · 51 mins ago
free w/ select new devices
Enjoy one month free with the purchase of select devices. Shop Now at Apple
Tips
- The subscription is $4.99/month after free trial. Plan automatically renews until cancelled.
- Offer good for 3 months after eligible device activation.
Features
- watch on or offline
- stream via Apple TV app
Details
Comments
-
Expires 6/30/2021
Published 51 min ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
1 wk ago
Shudder TV Streaming Service
1 month free
Apply coupon code "QUIET" for a whole month free instead of the regular 7-day trial offer. That's a $6 savings at the month to month price. (You can pay $56.99 in one lump sum for the year, which works out to $4.75/month.) Shop Now
Tips
- Subscription renews at $56.99/year after the trial period unless canceled.
Features
- collection of horror and thriller movies and series
Starz · 4 wks ago
STARZ 3-Month Subscription
$5 per month
As far as we can tell, that's a $12 savings. (STARZ isn't forthcoming with their regular monthly cost, but we did some digging, and apparently it's $8.99/month.) Shop Now at Starz
Tips
- Offer available to new STARZ App subscribers and to previous STARZ App subscribers who re-subscribe via starz.com.
- After completion of 3 month offer, service automatically rolls to month-to-month at the then current price unless cancelled.
Features
- access to your favorite shows, thousands of movies, and exclusive behind-the-scenes bonus content
Apple · 1 wk ago
Apple Back to School Sale
up to $400 off + get AirPods
Current and newly accepted college students (and their parents), as well as faculty, staff, and homeschool teachers of all grade levels can now save up to $400 on a variety of Apple tech in the long-awaited Back to School sale. Shop Now at Apple
Tips
- Buy a Mac or iPad for College with Education Pricing. Get AirPods.
- Plus, 3 months free of Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 20% off AppleCare+.
- Even better, get up to $1,460 in credit with eligible trade-ins.
