Apple TV+ 1-Year Subscription: free for select T-Mobile/Sprint customers
1 hr ago
Dodging the $4.99 monthly fee adds up to a $60 savings across the whole year. Shop Now

  • Click through the "Activate Now" link and use coupon code "2021APPLETVP1" to get this deal.
  • Eligible plans include Magenta and Magenta MAX; scroll down to see a full list of eligible plans in T-Mobile's FAQ.
  • free access to Ted Lasso, The Morning Show, Greyhound, and more
