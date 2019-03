Goldstar Tech via Rakuten offers the refurbished Apple Smart Keyboard for iPad Pro 12.9" in Gray for $64.99. Coupon code "GOLD8" drops that to. With, that's the best deal we could find for a refurb by $3 and the lowest price we've seen for it in any condition. This water- and stain-resistant cover features a 64-key keyboard, folds into a tablet stand, and protects the iPad display when not in use.