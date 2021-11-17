Save on select Apple products like iPhone 13, MacBooks, Apple Watch, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
-
Published 25 min ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
That's $72 under the lowest price we could find for a refurb elsewhere. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- This item is in grade "B" cosmetic condition. It may show signs of external wear which do not affect performance.
- A 30-day Daily Steals warranty applies.
- Intel Core i5-2415M 2.3GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core CPU
- 13.3" 1280x800 LCD display
- 4GB RAM & 320GB 5,400rpm SATA HDD
- macOS 10.13 (High Sierra)
- Model: MC700LL/A
That's $19 under our April mention and the best price we could find by $156. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- Intel Core i5-2415M 2.3GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM & 500GB HDD
- Mac OS X 10.7
- Model: MC815LL/A
That's $66 under our last mention and a $16 low today. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- Intel Core i5-5250U 1.6GHz Broadwell dual-core processor
- 11.6" 1366x768 (720p) LED display
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Mac 10.15 Catalina OS
- includes protective snap-on case
- Model: MJVM2LL/A
Take up to 64% off new and open-box Apple Watches, Macbooks, iPads, iPhones, accessories, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- See individual product pages for warranty details on open-box items.
- Sold by various third-party eBay sellers.
Take up to $900 off iPhone 13 Pro with activation and trade-in, up to $500 off MacBook Pro, and up to $150 off select models of the iPad Pro. Plus, get up to a $460 Best Buy gift card with trade-ins of qualifying iPads (pictured), and save on Apple Watch, AirPods, Powerbeats, HomePod, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
Save $150 off list price. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 3840x2160 (4K) resolution
- HDR
- Bixby voice assistant
- 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: UN70TU6985FXZA
It's $150 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 10th Generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 Ice Lake 1GHz quad-core CPU
- 12.4" 1536x1024 PixelSense touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
- Model: THH00001
Save on select gaming headsets and keyboards. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Pictured is the Alienware AW510K Wired Mechanical Cherry MX Gaming Keyboard for $99.99 (low by $15).
