Save on the iPhone 13, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Pictured is the Apple Watch Series 7 45mm Smartwatch for $379 (low by $40).
Published 29 min ago
Gain access to 4 Apple services without paying a cent. Shop Now at Target
- You have to activate each one.
- While free, these require a payment method in your account.
- Previous subscribers may not get the full length advertised, or may be excluded.
- Apple Arcade for 6 months
- Apple music for 4 months
- Apple TV+ for 4 months
- iCloud storage for 4 months
Save on everything from the iPhone 4 all the way to the iPhone 12 Pro Max. Shop Now at eBay
- See individual product pages for warranty details on open-box and refurbished items.
- Sold by various third-party eBay sellers.
Coupon code "MVWYLJHE" drops it to a buck less than our September mention, $6 off, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Vigor530 via Amazon.
- nylon braided cable
- three 3-foot cables, two 6-foot cables, and one 10-foot cable
- Model: SHJ-001
That is $15 under our factory-sealed mention from last week and the best we've seen. It is also $13 less than the best price we could find for a new unit, although most charge $90 or more. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by pezzs_inc via eBay.
- provides wireless charging for iPhones capable of it
- up to 15W of wireless charging with Lightning cable
- faster charging with an adapter higher than 27W
- aligns and attaches to iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini
- Model: MJWY3AM/A
Among the many Green Monday deals, save up to $500 on select laptops, up to $875 on the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro, up to $150 off on top headphone brands, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
Save on a collection of smartphones just in time for the holidays. Plus, additional discounts for trade-ins may be available. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Pictured is the Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S21 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $499.99 w/ activation (low by $300).
Shop smart speakers, streaming media players, ear buds, kitchen items, toys, cell phone accessories, movies, skin care, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
That's $100 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Note: The typecover is not included with this device, but can be purchased separately.
- Intel Core m3-8100Y 1.1GHz Amber Lake Y dual-core CPU
- 10.5" 1920x1280 (1280p) touchscreen
- 4GB RAM & 64GB SSD
- Windows Home 10 in S mode
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: STV-00001
