eBay · 45 mins ago
Apple Refurbished Unlocked iPhone 7 32GB Phone
$168 $660
free shipping

That's the best price we've seen for this model in any condition and a low today by $7. (We saw it for $2 less in last week's mention.) Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by My Wit via eBay.
  • No warranty information is provided.
  • in Black or Rose Gold
