- A 1-year Apple warranty applies to refurbished items.
- Pictured is the Refurb Apple MacBook Air i5 13.3" Laptop for $1,019 ($180 off).
- Most items receive free shipping.
- Select items are in open-box or refurbished condition. See product pages for warranty details.
- Pictured is the Refurb Unlocked Apple iPhone 8 Plus 256GB GSM Smartphone for $319.95 (low by $30 for refurb).
It's $1,509 under its original list price and the best deal we've seen in any condition. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Tek Replay via eBay.
- Available in Space Gray
- 6th Generation Intel Core i7 2.6GHz Skylake CPU
- 15.4" 2880x1800 display
- 16GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- macOS 10.12 Sierra
- Model: MLH32LL/A
It's $50 under our January mention and the lowest price we've seen. It's also $1,100 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- A 2-year warranty from Allstate applies.
- Sold by Alpha Tech Store via eBay.
- Intel Core i5-6267U 3.1GHz dual-core CPU
- 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- macOS
- Model: MPXV2LL/A
It's $10 below our mention a month ago and $90 under the next best price we could find for a refurbished model today. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by TekReplay via eBay.
- A 60-day TekReplay warranty applies.
- Intel Core i5-5250U 1.6GHz Broadwell dual-core processor
- 13.3" 1440x900 LED display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- OS X El Capitan
- Model: MMGG2LL/A
- Select items are in open-box or refurbished condition. See product pages for warranty details.
- Pictured is Open-Box Apple AirPods Pro for $174.95 (you'd pay $24 more for a factory sealed pair).
That's a savings of $231 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by refurbio via eBay.
- A 1-year parts and labor warranty is included.
- Intel Core i5-3470 3.2GHz Ivy Bridge quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 500GB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro
- pictured is the Apple MacBook Air i5 13.3" Laptop (Early 2020) for $999 ($100 low).
It's $330 under what you'd pay for a new unit. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay.
- A 1-year warranty applies.
- 10th Gen Intel Core i5 3.1GHz 6-Core CPU
- 27" 5120x2880 (5K) Retina display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- AMD Radeon Pro 5300 4GB GPU
- MacOS
- Model: MXWT2LL/A
- Instructions to redeem are emailed after purchase.
- A BestBuy.com account is required.
- 70 million ad-free songs
- download & play offline
- play your iTunes library
It's $399 less than Apple direct. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Silver or Space Gray.
- No warranty information is provided, but includes a 60-day Bidallies guarantee.
- Sold by Bidallies via Amazon.
- A12 Bionic hexa-core processor
- 5.8" 1125x2436 AMOLED display
It's $20 under what you'd pay at Apple. Buy Now at Amazon
- It is due in stock on April 15, but can still be ordered now.
- Available in Silver
or Gold.
- up to 18 hours battery life
- 32GB storage
- watchOS 6
- Model: MYDM2LL/A
It's $400 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Choose 'good' for condition and 'fully unlocked' for network to view the prices.
- Available in several colors.
- 64GB for $699.99
- 256GB for $799.99
- 512GB for $824.99
- A 60-day BuySpry warranty is provided.
- Sold by BuySpry via eBay.
- 4K video recording
- facial recognition
- 6-core CPU
- 5.8" OLED display
