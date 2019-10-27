Personalize your DealNews Experience
Various eBay merchants continue to take up to 50% off select Apple products. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now at eBay
The Echo Dot costs $45 alone elsewhere! Buy Now at Amazon
Samsung takes up to $600 off the Samsung Galaxy Note10, Note10+, or Note10+ 5G Smartphone when you trade in your current phone. That's by far the lowest price we've seen for any of these phones and the best deal we could find today by $500. Shop Now at Samsung
Save on brands like LG, Samsung, Sony, Vizio, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
Appease the robot overlords with deals on smart locks, security cameras, vacuums, and more. Shop Now at Home Depot
That's the lowest price we could find by $7 outside another Proozy storefront and a buck under our expired mention from four days ago. Buy Now at eBay
That's the lowest price we could find by $72. Buy Now at eBay
That's $3 under our September mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find now by $43.) Buy Now at eBay
That's the best deal we could find by $71. Buy Now at eBay
