It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Third-party sellers via eBay take up to 50% off select refurbished and open-box Apple products. Plus, these orders get free shipping. Discounted items include iPhones, iPads, HomePods, AirPods, and Apple Watches. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Amazon continues to offer the August Smart Keypad for $53.06 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $4, although most retailers charge $60 or more. Buy Now
Amazon continues to discount its Amazon Echo and Alexa devices, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Kindles, and more, with prices starting from $19.99. Plus, Prime members receive free shipping. Many of the devices are at the best price we've seen this year. Shop Now
syn_ergy via eBay via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone 6s 64GB Smartphone in Space Gray for $124.99 with free shipping. That's $55 under our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by $14, although most sellers charge $150 or more.) Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
adidas via eBay offers its adidas Men's VS Pace Shoes in Black/White for $25. In-cart, that drops to $20. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by around $14. Buy Now
Botach via eBay offers the Princeton Tec Point MPLS Military Light in Olive Drab/Blue LED for $14.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our January mention and the lowest price we could find by $25 Buy Now
iTech Deals via eBay offers the refurbished Apple MacBook Air Intel Broadwell Core i5 1.6GHz 11.6" Laptop for $298.99 with free shipping. That's $31 under our May mention and the lowest price we've seen for a refurb. (Outside of other eBay sellers, it's the best deal for a refurb now by $95.) Buy Now
