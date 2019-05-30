B&H Photo Video offers the Apple Mac mini Intel Haswell Core i5 2.8GHz Desktop for $529 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention, $470 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
  • Intel Core i5-4308U 2.8GHz Haswell dual-core processor
  • 8GB RAM & 1TB fusion drive
  • 802.11ac wireless, Bluetooth 4.0, & Gigabit Ethernet
  • Thunderbolt 2, USB 3.0, & HDMI
  • Mac OS X 10.10 (Yosemite) or later