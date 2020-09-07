New
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
Apple Mac Mini i7 Desktop Computer (2018)
$1,229 $1,299
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $20.

Features
  • 8th Gen Intel i7 3.2GHz 6-core CPU
  • 16GB RAM; 256GB SSD
  • MacOS 64-bit
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
Core i7 Popularity: 3/5
