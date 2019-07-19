L.A. Computer Company offers the MacBook Pro i9 6-Core 15" Retina Laptop w/ Touch Bar for $2,899 with free shipping. That's $600 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
- 16GB RAM
- 1TB flash storage
- 2.90GHz
- touchbar and touch ID
- macOS High Sierra
- Model: Z0V1ALL/A
Published 1 hr ago
L.A. Computer Company offers the refurbished 3.5-lb. Apple MacBook Pro Intel Broadwell Core i5 2.9GHz 13.3" Retina Laptop for $899 with free shipping. That's $100 under our January mention and the lowest price we could find for this early-2015 model now by $101. Buy Now
- A 90-day L.A. Computer Company warranty applies.
- Intel Core i5-5287U 2.9GHz Broadwell dual-core Processor
- 13.3" 2560x1600 LED-backlit Retina display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- macOS 10.13.6 (High Sierra)
- Model: MF841LL/A
Apple has issued a voluntary recall of more than 400,000 mid-2015 Apple MacBook Pro 15.4" Retina Laptops due to a battery issue that can result in overheating and pose a fire safety risk. Most units were sold between September 2015 and February 2017, and you can check if your model is affected here by using its serial number. Affected customers can have their MacBook's battery replaced for free at an Apple Repair Center. (Service may take 1-2 weeks.) Click here for more information.
Today, Apple announced its all-new redesigned Apple Mac Pro Desktop. Addressing concerns raised by the outgoing 2013 Mac Pro, these new models are structured for modularity and flexibility. These models feature an Intel Xeon W processor with up to 28 cores, up to 1.5TB of RAM, SSD up to 4TB, and AMD Radeon Pro GPU with up to 64GB of memory. These systems will start at $5,999 and are expected to begin shipping this fall.
For its qualified education customers, Apple offers a pair of Beats Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, or BeatsX Earphones when you buy a select iMac, iMac Pro, MacBook Pro, and MacBook Air.
Alternately, get a pair of Beats Studio3 Wireless, Beats Solo3 Wireless, or BeatsX with an iPad Pro or iPad Air purchase.
Even better, college students enrolled in their discount program will receive additional Apple education discounts when purchasing a Mac or iPad. Plus, all orders bag free shipping.
That's a savings of $100 to $350 on each order. Shop Now
- This deal is only available to current and newly accepted college students and their parents, as well as faculty, staff, and homeschool teachers of all grade levels
- 1-touch operation & 4-way scrolling
- 1,500 dpi
- Bluetooth connectivity up to 33-ft. (requires Bluetooth connectable device)
BuySpry via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone 7 32GB GSM Smartphone in several colors (Black pictured) for $186.99 with free shipping. That's within a buck of last week's mention (which was the best we've seen) and a low today by $103. Buy Now
- A 60-day BuySpry warranty applies
