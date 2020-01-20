Open Offer in New Tab
B&H Photo Video · 59 mins ago
Apple MacBook Pro i9 15" Retina Laptop w/ 1TB SSD (2019)
$2,499 $2,799
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $70. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Tips
  • Amazon charges the same
Features
  • Intel Core i9 2.3GHz 8-core processor
  • 16" 3072x1920 retina display
  • 16GB RAM & 1TB SSD
  • AMD Radeon Pro 5500M 4GB GPU
  • 4x Thunderbolt 3 ports
  • Touch-bar, true tone, finger print-reader
  • MacOS
  • Model: MVVK2LL/A
