eBay · 58 mins ago
Apple MacBook Pro i9 15" Retina Laptop w/ 1TB SSD (2019)
$2,499 $2,899
free shipping

That's $50 less than Amazon's best price. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by top electronic deals via eBay
Features
  • Intel Core i9 2.3GHz 8-core processor
  • 16" 3072x1920 retina display
  • 16GB RAM & 1TB SSD
  • AMD Radeon Pro 5500M 4GB GPU
  • four Thunderbolt 3 ports
  • Touch-bar, true tone, finger print-reader
  • MacOS
  • Model: MVVK2LL/A
