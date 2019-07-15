New
eBay · 1 hr ago
$1,952 $2,440
free shipping
6ave via eBay offers the 8th-generation mid-2018 Apple MacBook Pro Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 2.2GHz 15.4" Retina Laptop with Touch Bar in Silver for $2,439.99. In-cart, that drops to $1,951.99. With free shipping, that is the lowest price we could find by $43. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-8750H 2.2GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 15.4" 2880x1800 Retina display
- 16GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- AMD Radeon Pro 555X 4GB GPU
- OS X 10.13 High Sierra
- Model: MR962LL/A
L.A. Computer Company · 1 wk ago
Refurb MacBook Pro i5 13" Retina Laptop w/ 512GB SSD
$899 $1,799
free shipping
L.A. Computer Company offers the refurbished 3.5-lb. Apple MacBook Pro Intel Broadwell Core i5 2.9GHz 13.3" Retina Laptop for $899 with free shipping. That's $100 under our January mention and the lowest price we could find for this early-2015 model now by $101. Buy Now
Tips
- A 90-day L.A. Computer Company warranty applies.
Features
- Intel Core i5-5287U 2.9GHz Broadwell dual-core Processor
- 13.3" 2560x1600 LED-backlit Retina display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- macOS 10.13.6 (High Sierra)
- Model: MF841LL/A
1 wk ago
Apple MacBook Pro Recall (Mid-2015 models)
Get a free battery replacement
Apple has issued a voluntary recall of more than 400,000 mid-2015 Apple MacBook Pro 15.4" Retina Laptops due to a battery issue that can result in overheating and pose a fire safety risk. Most units were sold between September 2015 and February 2017, and you can check if your model is affected here by using its serial number. Affected customers can have their MacBook's battery replaced for free at an Apple Repair Center. (Service may take 1-2 weeks.) Click here for more information.
New
eBay · 41 mins ago
Refurb Motorola Moto G6 Play 5.7" 32GB Android Smartphone
$71
free shipping
VIP Outlet via eBay offers the refurbished Motorola Moto G6 Play 5.7" 32GB Android Smartphone in Deep Indigo for $89. Add to cart to cut the price to $71.20. With free shipping, that is $28 under last week's mention for a new model and is the lowest price we've seen for it in any condition. (That is the best we could find by $99 for new model.) Buy Now
Tips
- A 90-day VIP warranty applies
Features
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 427 1.4GHz 4-core processor
- 5.7" 1440x720 touchscreen LCD
- 3GB RAM & 32GB internal storage
- 13MP and 5MP dual rear cameras & 8MP front camera with LED flash
- Android 8.0 OS (Oreo)
eBay · 3 hrs ago
Open-Box Apple iPad 9.7" 32GB WiFi Tablet
$193 $329
free shipping
Quick Ship Electronics via eBay offers the open-box 6th-generation Apple iPad 9.7" 32GB WiFi Tablet in Space Gray for $240.99. In-cart that drops to $192.79. With free shipping, that's $48 under our mention from a six days ago and the best price we've seen in any condition. Buy Now
eBay · 1 mo ago
Superdry Men's Coats
from $38
free shipping
Superdry via eBay discounts a selection of its men's coats, with prices starting from
$34.50 $37.50. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Tips
- Stock is limited in select styles
eBay · 1 mo ago
Merrell Men's MQC Tactical Boots
$42 $140
free shipping
Botach via eBay offers the Merrell Men's MQC Tactical Boots in Sage Green for $41.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $98. Buy Now
Features
- Select medium and wide widths from 3.5 to 14
Apple · 1 mo ago
Apple announces its redesigned Mac Pro
from $5,999
Max out at a 28-core CPU, 1.5TB RAM, and 4TB SSD
Today, Apple announced its all-new redesigned Apple Mac Pro Desktop. Addressing concerns raised by the outgoing 2013 Mac Pro, these new models are structured for modularity and flexibility. These models feature an Intel Xeon W processor with up to 28 cores, up to 1.5TB of RAM, SSD up to 4TB, and AMD Radeon Pro GPU with up to 64GB of memory. These systems will start at $5,999 and are expected to begin shipping this fall.
Target · 1 mo ago
Apple Trackpad Magic Mouse 2
$40 $100
free shipping
Target offers the Apple Trackpad Magic Mouse 2 in White for an in-cart price of $39.99 with free shipping. That's the best deal we could find by $20. Buy Now
Features
- 1-touch operation & 4-way scrolling
- 1,500 dpi
- Bluetooth connectivity up to 33-ft. (requires Bluetooth connectable device)
B&H Photo Video · 1 mo ago
Apple 2nd-Gen iPad Pro 12.9" 256GB WiFi + 4G Tablet
$679 $1,079
free shipping
B&H Photo Video offers the 2nd-generation Unlocked Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 256GB WiFi + Cellular Tablet in Silver or Gold for $679 with free shipping. That's $20 under our mention from nearly a month ago, $400 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Amazon · 6 days ago
2nd-Gen. Apple AirPods with Charging Case
$145
free shipping
Amazon offers the 2nd-Generation Apple AirPods with Charging Case for $144.99 with free shipping. That's a buck under our mention from two days ago and the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now
Tips
- It's currently on backorder, but can still be ordered at this price
Features
- new Apple H1 headphone chip
- up to 18 hours of talk time on a full charge
- automatically on, automatically connected
1 comment
fbara
There's plenty of other auctions with the same model laptop for a few hundred dollars less. I'm not seeing anything special about this auction.
