New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Apple MacBook Pro i7 6-Core 15" Laptop w/ Touch Bar
$1,952 $2,440
free shipping
6ave via eBay offers the 8th-generation mid-2018 Apple MacBook Pro Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 2.2GHz 15.4" Retina Laptop with Touch Bar in Silver for $2,439.99. In-cart, that drops to $1,951.99. With free shipping, that is the lowest price we could find by $43. Buy Now
Features
  • Intel Core i7-8750H 2.2GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
  • 15.4" 2880x1800 Retina display
  • 16GB RAM & 256GB SSD
  • AMD Radeon Pro 555X 4GB GPU
  • OS X 10.13 High Sierra
  • Model: MR962LL/A
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 7/15/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals MacBook Pro eBay Apple
Core i7 15 inch Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register
1 comment
fbara
There's plenty of other auctions with the same model laptop for a few hundred dollars less. I'm not seeing anything special about this auction.
44 min ago