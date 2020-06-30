That's a $200 savings off list price. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Intel Core i7-9750H 2.6GHz Coffee Lake 6-core CPU
- 16" 3072x1920 (1920p) Retina display
- 32GB RAM & 1TB SSD
- AMD Radeon Pro 5500M 4GB GPU
- Mac OS
Published 2 hr ago
That's $899 off the original retail price and the lowest price we've seen for this model. Buy Now at MegaMacs
- A 90-day MegaWatts warranty applies.
- Intel Core i7-7700HQ 2.8GHz Kaby Lake quad-core CPU
- 15" Retina display
- 16GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- AMD Radeon Pro 555 2GB graphics
- macOS 10.14 Mojave or better
- Model: MPTU2LL/A
That's the best price we could find by $130. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Available in Space Gray or Silver.
- 8th-Gen Intel Core i5 2.4GHz quad-core processor
- 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina IPS display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- macOS
- Model: MV992LL/A
It's the best deal we could find by $101. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Intel Core i7-9750H 2.6GHz Coffee Lake 6-core CPU
- 3072x1920 (1920p) native resolution "Retina" display
- 16GB DDR4 SDRAM; 512GB onboard flash storage
- AMD Radeon Pro 5300M 4GB; Intel UHD Graphics 630 graphics cards
- Mac OSX 10.15.1
- Model: MVVL2LL/A
That's the best price we could find by $100. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 9th-Gen Intel Core i7 2.6GHz 6-core processor
- 16" 3072x1920 Retina display
- 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- AMD Radeon Pro 5300M 4GB GPU
Save on a variety of items including PCs, cameras, tvs, smartphones, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
Save on Macbooks, iPads, Airpods, Apple watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
It's $111 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 1920 x 1080 resolution
- IR LEDs for low light recording
- two-way audio
- 115° horizontal field of view
- motion detection
- rechargeable battery pack included
- Model: 8SS1S8-WEN0
It's the lowest price we could find by $39. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Available in several colors (Aura Black pictured).
- dual SIM
- 6.7" 2400 x 1080 AMOLED display
- 4G LTE compatible
- Android 10
- Model: SM-N770FZKGXSG
The monthly plan saves $350 which is 50% off the list price. Outside the cost of the wireless plan, other providers are charging around $21.63/month. Buy Now at AT&T Mobility
- Requires 0% APR installment agreement with 30 monthly device payments.
- Eligible for customers w/ select unlimited wireless plans and new line.
- You'll receive this discount via bill credits, which start within 3 bills. (You'll receive catch-up credits once bill credits start.)
- The $30 activation fee is waived for online orders.
- Available in several colors.
- 64GB for $11.67/mo.
- 128GB for $13.33/mo.
- 256GB for $16.67/mo.
Coupon code "DNAPLES" cuts it to $660 off list. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- A 90-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- Intel Core i5 2.4GHz quad-core processor
- 21.5" 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution TFT Display
- 8GB RAM & 500GB HDD
- AMD Radeon HD 6750M GPU
- Mac OS X or above
- Model: MC309LL/A
It's $51 less than our mention from last week and tied with the best deal we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Silver Aluminum with White Sport Band.
- always-on Retina display
- electrical and optical heart sensors, built-in compass, fall detection, and water resistant up to 164 feet
- Model: MWVF2LL/A
Save on brand favourite Apple, with smartwatches, iPhones, Macbooks, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
