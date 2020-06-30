New
B&H Photo Video · 2 hrs ago
Apple MacBook Pro i7 16" Retina Laptop (2019) w/ 1TB SSD
$2,899 $3,099
free shipping

That's a $200 savings off list price. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • Intel Core i7-9750H 2.6GHz Coffee Lake 6-core CPU
  • 16" 3072x1920 (1920p) Retina display
  • 32GB RAM & 1TB SSD
  • AMD Radeon Pro 5500M 4GB GPU
  • Mac OS
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 2 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals MacBook Pro B&H Photo Video Apple
Core i7 AMD 16 inch Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register