eBay · 28 mins ago
Apple MacBook Pro i7 16" Retina Laptop (2019)
$2,020 $2,787
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $380. Buy Now at eBay

  • available in Silver
  • Sold by Electronics Basket via eBay.
Features
  • Intel Core i7-9750H 2.6GHz Coffee Lake 6-core CPU
  • 3072x1920 (1920p) native resolution "Retina" display
  • 16GB DDR4 SDRAM; 512GB onboard flash storage
  • AMD Radeon Pro 5300M 4GB; Intel UHD Graphics 630 graphics cards
  • Mac OSX 10.15.1
  • Model: MVVL2LL/A
Details
