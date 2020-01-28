Open Offer in New Tab
eBay
Apple MacBook Pro i7 15.4" Laptop w/ Touchbar (2019)
$1,399 $2,300
free shipping

That's a $300 drop from last week, $600 less than a new model, and the best price we've seen for it in any condition. Buy Now at eBay

Features
  • Intel Core i7 2.6GHz 6-core CPU
  • 15.4" LED-backlit retina display
  • 16GB RAM, 256GB flash storage
  • AMD Radeon Pro 555X GPU
  • macOS High Sierra
  • in Space Gray
  • Model: MV902LL/A
