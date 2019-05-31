Electronic Express via Rakuten offers the Apple MacBook Pro Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 2.6GHz 15.4" Retina Laptop with Touch Bar in Space Gray for $2,499.99. Apply coupon code "XP250" to drop that to $2,249.99. With free shipping, that's $50 under our March mention and the lowest price we've seen in either Space Gray or Silver. (It's also the best deal today by $227.) Buy Now
Tips
  • Today only, you'll bag $44.98 in Rakuten points
Features
  • Intel Core i7 2.6GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
  • 15.4" 2880x1800 Retina display with True Tone
  • 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
  • Radeon Pro 560X 4GB graphics
  • 4 Thunderbolt 3 ports
  • macOS High Sierra
  • Model: MR942LL/A