Electronic Express via Rakuten offers the Apple MacBook Pro Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 2.6GHz 15.4" Retina Laptop with Touch Bar in Space Gray for $2,499.99. Apply coupon code "XP250" to drop that to $2,249.99. With free shipping, that's $50 under our March mention and the lowest price we've seen in either Space Gray or Silver. (It's also the best deal today by $227.) Buy Now