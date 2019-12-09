Open Offer in New Tab
Apple MacBook Pro i7 15" Laptop (2018) w/ Touch Bar, 32GB, 1TB SSD
$2,199 $3,599
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $900. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • Intel Core i7 2.6GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
  • 15.4" 2880x1800 LED-backlit Retina display
  • 32GB RAM and 1TB SSD
  • AMD Radeon Pro 560X 4GB GPU
  • 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
  • macOS
  • Model: Z0V16LL/A
Details
Comments
