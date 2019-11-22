Open Offer in New Tab
L.A. Computer Company · 6 mins ago
Apple MacBook Pro i7 13" w/ Touch Bar, 512GB SSD
$2,199 $2,499
free shipping

That's $300 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at L.A. Computer Company

Tips
  • This is the mid-2019 model.
Features
  • Intel Core i7 2.8GHz quad-core processor
  • 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
  • 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
  • 4 Thunderbolt 3 ports
  • Touch Bar and Touch ID
  • macOS High Sierra
