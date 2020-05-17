Personalize your DealNews Experience
Not factoring the 1-year Apple TV+, it's a $51 drop to the best price we've seen on the laptop. (It's a low today by $51.) Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
Save on brand favourite Apple, with smartwatches, iPhones, Macbooks, and more. Shop Now at eBay
This is a great opportunity to upgrade your home office with an open-box unit from top brands like Apple, Dell, Microsoft, and more. These units are basically brand new, just without the original retail packaging, so why pay more for a shiny box? Shop Now at Best Buy
Over 30 laptops and desktops are discounted, plus coupon code "CLEARMORE" stacks to take an extra $40 off $499, $80 off $799, or $120 off $1,149. Shop Now at Lenovo
Save on Dell, HP, Lenovo, MSI, and more. Prices start at $839. Shop Now at Target
Mama needs a new laptop! Maybe dad and the kids too! Maybe you need something that doubles as tablet; Lenovo has a great selection of 2-in-1's. Perhaps you need something with powerful graphics, try the Legion gaming models. Whatever your need, Lenovo has you covered. Shop Now at Lenovo
Start your new quarantine career as a YouTuber with video cameras, lighting arrays, and more from B&H Photo Video. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
That's the best price we could find by $49. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
Stock up on anything you may need for your home work space- from laptops to keyboards, printers, monitors, routers, desks, office chairs, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
With the included software, it's the best deal we could find by $68. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
It's essentially the innards of the iPhone 11 with the body of the iPhone 8. Shop Now at Apple
That's a low today by $80 for a refurb. You'll pay around $1,300 for a new model elsewhere. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's within a buck of the best price we've seen for the 32GB model, and a current low by $69. Buy Now at Best Buy
Altogether, you'd be saving $350 or 50% off list value with this offer. Other providers are charging $29/month. Buy Now at AT&T Mobility
