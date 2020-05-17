Open Offer in New Tab
B&H Photo Video · 43 mins ago
Apple MacBook Pro i5 13.3" Laptop with Touch Bar (2019) w/ 1-Year Apple TV+
$1,199 via rebate $1,499
free shipping

Not factoring the 1-year Apple TV+, it's a $51 drop to the best price we've seen on the laptop. (It's a low today by $51.) Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Tips
  • It's available in Silver or Space Gray.
  • Amazon charges the same price.
  • Note you can score 1-year Apple TV+ via the mail-in rebate on the product page.
Features
  • Intel Core i5 1.4GHz Coffee Lake quad-core processor
  • 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
  • 8GB RAM
  • 256GB SSD
  • macOS Mojave
  • Published 43 min ago
