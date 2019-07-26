New
Rakuten · 43 mins ago
Apple MacBook Pro i5 13" Retina Laptop w/ Touch Bar
$1,500 w/ $255 in Rakuten points $1,800
free shipping

Electronic Express via Rakuten offers the Apple MacBook Pro Intel Kaby Lake Core i5 3.1GHz 13.3" Retina Laptop with Touch Bar in Space Gray for $1,499.99. Plus, you'll bag $254.83 in Rakuten Super points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's $40 under our March mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's the best price now by $305.) Deal ends July 25. Buy Now

Features
  • Intel Core i5-7267U 3.1GHz dual-core processor
  • 13.3" 2560x1600 IPS LED Retina display and Touch Bar
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
  • 802.11ac wireless, Bluetooth 4.2, and four Thunderbolt 3 ports
  • macOS (Sierra)
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 7/26/2019
    Published 43 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals MacBook Pro Rakuten Apple
Core i5 13 inch 13.3 inch Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register