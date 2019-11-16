Open Offer in New Tab
Rakuten · 22 mins ago
Apple MacBook Pro i5 13" Retina Laptop (2016 Model)
$1,089 w/ $185 in Rakuten points $1,149
free shipping

Thanks to the points, that's a savings of $596 off list price and the lowest price we've seen for this MacBook Pro. Buy Now at Rakuten

Tips
  • Sold by Electronic Express via Rakuten.
Features
  • Intel Skylake Core i5-6360U 2GHz dual-core processor
  • 13.3" 2560x1600 IPS Retina display
  • 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
  • 720p FaceTime camera
  • two Thunderbolt 3 ports
  • macOS Sierra
Details
  • Code "XP15STORE"
  • Expires in 10 hr
    Published 22 min ago
