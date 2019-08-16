New
Apple MacBook Pro Unibody Intel Core 2 Duo 2.4GHz 13.3" Laptop
$265
free shipping

Tekdeals offers the refurbished mid-2010 Apple MacBook Pro Unibody Intel Core 2 Duo 2.4GHz 13.3" Laptop for $264.95 with free shipping. That's $33 under our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the deal for a refurb now by $5.) Buy Now

  • No warranty info is provided.
  • Intel Core 2 Duo 2.4GHz dual-core processor
  • 13.3" 1280x800 LCD
  • 4GB RAM
  • 250GB hard drive
  • DVD burner
  • Mac OS X 10.11 (El Capitan)
  • Model: MC374LL/A
