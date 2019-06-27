New
Apple MacBook Pro Recall (Mid-2015 models)
Apple has issued a voluntary recall of more than 400,000 mid-2015 Apple MacBook Pro 15.4" Retina Laptops due to a battery issue that can result in overheating and pose a fire safety risk. Most units were sold between September 2015 and February 2017, and you can check if your model is affected here by using its serial number. Affected customers can have their MacBook's battery replaced for free at an Apple Repair Center. (Service may take 1-2 weeks.) Click here for more information.
