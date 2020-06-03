Save some cash on the MacBook Pro you want! Shop Now at Best Buy
Published 12 min ago
That's $899 off the original retail price and the lowest price we've seen for this model. Buy Now at MegaMacs
- A 90-day MegaWatts warranty applies.
- Intel Core i7-7700HQ 2.8GHz Kaby Lake quad-core CPU
- 15" Retina display
- 16GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- AMD Radeon Pro 555 2GB graphics
- macOS 10.14 Mojave or better
- Model: MPTU2LL/A
That's the lowest price we could find by $99. Buy Now at Costco
- Available in Silver or Space Gray.
- Intel Core i7-9750H 2.6GHz Coffee Lake 6-core CPU
- 3072x1920 (1920p) native resolution "Retina" display
- 16GB DDR4 SDRAM; 512GB onboard flash storage
- AMD Radeon Pro 5300M 4GB; Intel UHD Graphics 630 graphics cards
- Mac OSX 10.15.1
- Model: MVVL2LL/A
