That's $370 off and the lowest price we've seen for this mid-2017 model laptop. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
That's the lowest price we could find by $126. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
That's $330 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Staples
That's tied with our mention from Black Friday week as the lowest price we've seen for a new one. (It's the best deal now by $58.) Buy Now at Walmart
That's the best price we could find by $181. Buy Now at Walmart
Save on a variety of Apple products, from SmartWatch Bands to laptops. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
Save on cameras, lenses, laptops, tripods, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
Shop for cameras, computers, monitors, audio equipment, TVs, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
That's the lowest price we could find by $328, although most retailers charge $500 or more. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
That's the lowest price we could find by $70. Buy Now at eBay
That's the lowest price we could find by $14.
Update: The price has increased to $236.55. Buy Now at Amazon
It's the best deal we could find for any carrier by $101. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $20 under our expired mention from four days ago and the best price we could find now by $49. Buy Now at Target
