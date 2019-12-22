Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
B&H Photo Video · 50 mins ago
Apple MacBook Pro Kaby Lake i5 13" Retina Laptop
$929 $1,299
free next-day delivery

That's $370 off and the lowest price we've seen for this mid-2017 model laptop. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • Intel Core i5-7360U 2.3GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor
  • 13.3" 2560x1600 IPS LED Retina display
  • 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD
  • 802.11ac wireless and Bluetooth 4.2
  • Model: MPXQ2LL/A
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 12/22/2019
    Published 50 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Laptops B&H Photo Video Apple
Core i5 13 inch Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register