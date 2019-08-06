New
Apple MacBook Pro Kaby Lake i5 13" Laptop
$968 $1,299
free shipping

6th Avenue Electronics via Google Express offers the 3-lb. Apple MacBook Pro Intel Kaby Lake Core i5 2.3GHz 13.3" Retina Laptop in Silver for $1,099. Coupon code "MACTECHBTS19" cuts that to $968. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $131, although we saw it for $68 less in our April mention. Buy Now

Features
  • Intel Core i5-7360U 2.3GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor
  • 13.3" 2560x1600 IPS LED Retina display
  • 8GB RAM
  • 128GB SSD
  • macOS Sierra
Details
Comments
  • Code "MACTECHBTS19"
  • Expires 8/6/2019
